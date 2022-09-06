Why Social Media Is Apologizing To Eliza Fletcher's Husband

On September 2, Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher was out for an early morning jog when she was abducted within the vicinity of the University of Memphis, WREG reported. After a suspect driving a GMC Terrain wrestled her into the vehicle and fled the scene, law enforcement officials found themselves racing against time to find Fletcher. Sadly, her body was discovered four days later, per Fox 13.

After Fletcher's disappearance garnered the attention of true crime podcasters and social media users, it didn't take long for people to start drawing parallels between Fletcher and travel vlogger Gabby Petito, whose boyfriend Brian Laundrie confessed to killing her in a written statement before he committed suicide, per People.

Some Twitter users suggested that both Petito and Fletcher's missing persons cases have only received so much attention because of their appearances and backgrounds. According to the New York Post, Fletcher's family owns Orgill Inc., a hardware company worth billions. "How exactly do the 600,000+ people who go missing annually get equal coverage? What about the 300,000+ white women who are not wealthy or pretty (or caught on video) who don't get the same coverage as Eliza Fletcher & Gabby Petito? Or other races? Or the males? Any outrage?" one tweet read. Others immediately turned their attention to Fletcher's husband. "In the Eliza Fletcher case, I feel like the husband has something to do with it. I could be wrong, but it's the feeling I have," someone wrote. However, an update on the case had some armchair detectives apologizing for their theories.