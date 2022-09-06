Mindy Kaling Reveals The Thought-Provoking Parenting Advice She Received From B.J. Novak

B.J. Novak has some thought-provoking advice for Mindy Kaling about her parenting. The former couple first met in 2004 while on the set of the NBC hit series "The Office," where they worked as writers and later as co-stars, according to People. For more than three years, Kaling and Novak maintained an on-again, off-again relationship but decided in 2007 that they were better off as friends. "In real life, I think we just essentially grew up, and it became more of a transition," Kaling said during an interview with Vulture. Novak has also spoken highly of their friendship. "We are pretty inseparable best friends with a lot of chemistry ourselves," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Although they are committed to being just friends, the pair has gone through major milestones together. According to Us Weekly, "The Morning Show" star had her first child, a daughter named Katherine, in December 2017, completely shocking fans. During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Kaling revealed she gave birth to a second child — a baby boy she named Spencer — in September 2020. "I'm telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange," she told Colbert. "This is news to a lot of people."

And, even though Kaling is a great mom, Novak has offered a few tips when it comes to motherhood.