Gwen Stefani Gets Real About The State Of Her Music Career

With a career as in demand as Gwen Stefani's, it's crazy to imagine how she balances such a hectic workload.

In recent years, fans have seen the No Doubt frontwoman serve as an on-and-off coach on "The Voice," perform in her own Las Vegas residency — "Just A Girl" — at the Zappos Theater, and launch her own makeup brand, GXVE Beauty. In addition to all that, Stefani has also found the time to record and release new music. In December 2020, she treated fans to "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which was quickly followed by a collaboration with Saweetie, "Slow Clap." In a televised interview on "The One Show" in 2021, Stefani admitted she started working on her fifth studio album during the COVID-19 pandemic while quarantined. "I didn't think it was even possible," she said. "Someone said, they're doing it [writing songs] on Zoom and I was like, 'that sounds horrible.' I tried it and I wrote a damn song on a phone! ... That was the start of this blaze of songs. I think I have over 20 songs and I'm doing a record — I never knew this was coming."

However, 2022 has been a quiet year for Stefani, music-wise. Other than featuring on a song with Sean Paul and Shenseea, "Light My Fire," she has yet to release a new album or new single of her own. In a new interview, Stefani explained why.