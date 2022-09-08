The Final Photo Of The Queen Is Even More Poignant Now

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement declaring doctors had been concerned for her health. Around 6:30 p.m. London time, the palace announced the queen's tragic death. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement that accompanied a black-and-white photo of the queen read.

The very last photos of the queen were taken two days prior to her death and one was shared on the royal family's official Instagram account. The queen appeared frail as she met with Liz Truss, officially appointing Truss as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. The queen wore a plaid skirt with a collared shirt and a tan-colored sweater. Her hair was curled in her typical fashion and she was wearing her pearl earrings. She held a cane in one hand and shook Truss' hand with the other.

According to the New York Post, Truss was invited to Balmoral where she took part in a swearing in ceremony. These last pictures of the queen show that she was carrying out her royal duties until she was no longer able.

Shortly after the queen's death was confirmed, Prince Minister Truss released a statement. "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built," she wrote in a post on her Instagram feed. "In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world, to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service," she continued, calling September 8 a "day of great loss."