The Tragic Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace announced the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. According to History.com, the queen celebrated 70 years on the British throne in 2022 and is the longest-reigning British monarch. The queen was a beloved world leader known for her service, having upheld a long list of initiatives and charities throughout her tenure, as her royal bio notes.

The queen became monarch at the age of 25, after the premature death of her father on February 6, 1952. The queen's father, King George VI, was only 56 when he died. When she became queen, Elizabeth had only been married to Prince Philip for five years and then had two small children. In a Washington Post interview, royal expert Tina Brown said the queen "represents duty, service, you know, absolute sort of commitment to the British ideal of keep calm and carry on. She's the personification of it."

As the world mourns the queen's death, let's look back at her life and legacy.