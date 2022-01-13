The Queen Slaps Prince Andrew With Severe Consequence Ahead Of Trial

At one point in history, Prince Andrew was a noted war hero. Dubbed a "Falklands hero," per Express, Andrew served two full decades in the Royal Navy. He earned the unofficial title after witnessing devastating combat within the Falklands region at the hands of Argentinian war forces in 1982, and successfully guided his comrades back to safety.

However, on January 13, in light of his upcoming "civil sex case trial" against Virginia Giuffre, Queen Elizabeth has officially stripped Andrew of all military titles and royal patronages. "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen," a statement from Buckingham Palace reads, per Variety. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Andrew will also no longer be referred to as His Royal Highness (HRH), the outlet notes. A spokesperson for the Duke of York told Variety, "Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling." They continued, "However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms Giuffre's allegations. This is a marathon not a sprint and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims."