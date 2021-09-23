The Prince Andrew Controversy Continues To Get Worse

The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew isn't going away, and it's getting worse. The dark cloud of Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein continues to loom over the British royal family. According to The New York Times, through his friendship with Epstein, the Duke of York was accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, only 17 at the time. Via CNN, Andrew has denied the allegations, telling the BBC in 2019, "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

According to the Mirror, Prince William and Prince Charles are "exasperated" with the Andrew scandal. A palace insider says the royal family has "had doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by Andrew and his legal team." William and Charles are also concerned about the impact of Andrew's scandal on Queen Elizabeth II. The palace source told the Mirror that the queen has been through "a great deal over many, many recent months and this is once again a most unwelcome distraction."

