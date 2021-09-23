The Prince Andrew Controversy Continues To Get Worse
The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew isn't going away, and it's getting worse. The dark cloud of Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein continues to loom over the British royal family. According to The New York Times, through his friendship with Epstein, the Duke of York was accused of having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, only 17 at the time. Via CNN, Andrew has denied the allegations, telling the BBC in 2019, "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."
According to the Mirror, Prince William and Prince Charles are "exasperated" with the Andrew scandal. A palace insider says the royal family has "had doubts about the way such serious allegations have been dealt with by Andrew and his legal team." William and Charles are also concerned about the impact of Andrew's scandal on Queen Elizabeth II. The palace source told the Mirror that the queen has been through "a great deal over many, many recent months and this is once again a most unwelcome distraction."
Prince Andrew was served with a sexual assault lawsuit
According to CNN, Prince Andrew was served with a sexual assault lawsuit. The Duke of York's United States attorney received the lawsuit on September 20. CNN reported on the latest legal battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which appears to be growing more serious. Andrew and his legal team previously alleged that he had not been "properly served notice of proceedings," per CNN. However, a recent ruling by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan allowed Giuffre's lawyers to seek "alternative means of serving a lawsuit against Andrew," CNN reported.
Per CNN, attorneys for the prince said a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein released the duke from "any and all liability," because of a settlement sealed by the court.
David Boies, one of Giuffre's lawyers, told CNN, "We are pleased that the service issue is now behind us and that we can proceed to a resolution of Ms. Giuffre's claims."
