Is Prince Andrew Really Hiding Behind The Queen To Avoid Legal Ramifications?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking exit in 2020 pales in the comparison to another scandal that continues to loom over the British royal family: Prince Andrew's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019, the Duke of York was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl named Virginia Roberts Giuffre "who had been supplied to him by his friend," according to The New York Times. He has since denied the allegation in an interview with BBC.

At the time, he announced his decision to step back from his royal duties because of all the negative press affecting his family. "It has become clear to me over the past few days that my association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Prince Andrew wrote in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I can step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission." Prince Andrew said he would be ready to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required."

Despite his attempt to save face, the duke's scandal threatens the monarchy's future as his accuser sued him in August for his alleged participation in Epstein's sex-trafficking ring, per The Guardian. Scroll ahead to see how Prince Andrew will reportedly attempt to dodge the law.