Prince Andrew Could Still Be In Hot Water With The FBI. Here's Why

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault and mentions of suicide.

Despite Prince Andrew's attempts to keep himself out of the public eye — which has seemingly also been aided by the royal family as well — it looks like the berth Andrew has been given is diminishing in size and scope. Andrew, who stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 after he denied knowing or ever meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused him of sexual assault when she was a minor. It quickly became apparent Andrew had indeed met her, a set-up allegedly orchestrated by alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, per Vanity Fair.

Though Andrew has been in something between hiding and a self-imposed exile for over two years, updates linked to Epstein's possible sex trafficking ring have thrust him into the spotlight again. In fact, it seems the FBI hasn't given up on speaking with the royal about his connection to Epstein, who died in 2019 by suicide in prison before his trial for charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking could begin. The FBI is also interested in talking to Prince Andrew about his possible involvement with regards to Epstein and his suspected criminal enterprises. But will it actually happen?