Is Queen Elizabeth Really Ready To Ruin Her Reputation Over This Royal Scandal?

It seems Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Prince Andrew is unshakeable. In August, military sources told The Sunday Times (via the Huffington Post) that they "all agree" Andrew "should go," but "the queen has [seemingly] let it be known to the regiment that she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel," despite his duties currently being suspended. In sticking by him, Nigel Cawthorne, author of "Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and the Palace," believes the monarch is putting her reputation on the line and appearing like a hypocrite.

Noting that "Harry was made to give up being Captain General of the Royal Marines," he told Newsweek that while "it's always been said that Andrew is the favorite son," the queen "is surely tainting her own reputation if she is standing up for him in a relatively public way like this." He added, "To the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, it's like honor among thieves. Harry and Meghan must be very puzzled by this ... It is not just a double standard," he argued, saying, "Andrew is now accused of rape in the first degree."

Charles Rae, co-author of "Diana: The People's Princess," agreed, telling GB News, "I'm surprised that the queen has made this decision given that the Grenadier Guards themselves, senior officials, are saying they don't really want Andrew to be associated with the regiment." He explained, "Basically, he's colonel-in-chief of this regiment and he can't do any colonel-in-chief duties because he's not appearing in public ... he's not doing anything."

