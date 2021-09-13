Does Prince Andrew Really Want To Marry Sarah Ferguson Again?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were childhood friends way before they ever became romantically involved. In their 1986 engagement interview, Andrew shared (via AP News), "We have known each other since we were [four] or [five], but we only really noticed each other fairly recently." He continued, "We met up again in 1983 at a house party and became very good friends." When the future Duchess of York was asked what she liked about Andrew, she divulged, "Wit, charm ... looks." Replying to the same question, Andrew quipped, "The same ... and the red hair."

Andrew presented her with a prized Burmese ruby engagement ring, per Metro. The smitten groom-to-be reportedly designed the band himself and surrounded the precious gem with ten pear-cut diamonds. Apparently, the prince had chosen the fiery stone because it complemented the vivid color of Fergie's tresses. Their wedding was spectacular, per Independent, but their marriage was on the rocks soon after they tied the knot. Andrew only spent about 40 days per year with his wife because he was in the Royal Navy.

As she told Harper's Bazaar, that she spent her "entire first pregnancy alone." Fergie added, "Andrew got 10 days of shore leave" when Princess Beatrice was born in 1988. In 1992, the infamous toe-sucking scandal rocked the monarchy and the couple separated. Four years later, they officially divorced. Andrew and his former spouse raised their daughters together and remain rather close. Here's why many believe he may pop the question again.