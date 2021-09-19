Is Prince Andrew Really Going To Rush To Beatrice's Side Despite His Many Legal Issues?

Prince Andrew, the second son to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, is facing serious legal trouble. The royal is being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, as Page Six reported, after she claimed she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Giuffre was one of the sex trafficking victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre claimed that the incident took place in New York City in 2001, according to USA Today, and that Andrew allegedly assaulted her at Epstein's home. Giuffre first came forward with her claims in 2015. In addition to consistently denying her claims, Andrew has fled to the royal family's home, Balmoral, in Scotland. The Sun pointed out that this is a deliberate attempt to avoid being served papers; Andrew, as the outlet noted, has not even left the building in his effort to avoid being served.

However, Andrew's daughter, Beatrice, is reportedly facing health complications from her pregnancy and many sources are wondering if Andrew will forfeit his attempted avoidance to be by her side. Here's the story.