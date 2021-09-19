Is Prince Andrew Really Going To Rush To Beatrice's Side Despite His Many Legal Issues?
Prince Andrew, the second son to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, is facing serious legal trouble. The royal is being sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, as Page Six reported, after she claimed she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Giuffre was one of the sex trafficking victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre claimed that the incident took place in New York City in 2001, according to USA Today, and that Andrew allegedly assaulted her at Epstein's home. Giuffre first came forward with her claims in 2015. In addition to consistently denying her claims, Andrew has fled to the royal family's home, Balmoral, in Scotland. The Sun pointed out that this is a deliberate attempt to avoid being served papers; Andrew, as the outlet noted, has not even left the building in his effort to avoid being served.
However, Andrew's daughter, Beatrice, is reportedly facing health complications from her pregnancy and many sources are wondering if Andrew will forfeit his attempted avoidance to be by her side. Here's the story.
Why some speculate Prince Andrew will leave Balmoral to be with Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. As the Daily Mail reported, Beatrice was admitted to a London hospital on September 17. As such, many outlets, the Mail included, are speculating that her father, Prince Andrew, will want to be with her to support her.
A source told Page Six, "Prince Andrew obviously hasn't wanted to leave Balmoral when lawyers are still trying to serve the lawsuit papers but his daughter comes first and he will want to be there for her." Whether Andrew will leave Balmoral and face the risk is yet to be determined. The same source added, "He could end up staying on the estate and waiting for Beatrice to come to him once she's given birth. But I'm sure he will want to go to her."
The Sun added that any attempted departure from the royal estate could mean that Andrew will face potential legal consequences. As a source said, "He knows he is far safer up at Balmoral on the Queen's estate."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).