Which Future Plans From Prince Charles Is The Queen Not Thrilled About?

Page Six reported that Queen Elizabeth II is not thrilled with a plan hatched by her son Prince Charles. In the British royal family, Charles isn't known for his great decision-making, so it's hard to know exactly which of his plans the queen is not happy about. Let's review, shall we?

One not-great decision Charles made was his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles and Camilla carried on from the start of his marriage to Princess Diana, the beloved "queen of people's hearts." In her infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, Diana confessed that her husband's affair with Camilla was a factor in the breakdown of her marriage. Diana said, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." Charles' poor treatment of Diana didn't endear him to the British people either.

A 2021 Newsweek survey of British citizens showed that most British people want Prince William to be the next king instead of Charles. The survey revealed, "The Duke of Cambridge is more popular than his father with a net approval rating of +52% compared to +20% for the Prince of Wales." And let's not get started on Charles's plan to "reduce the monarchy," which is one of the reasons Prince Harry and family felt pushed out? If you want to learn which of Charles's plans the queen isn't happy about, keep reading.