Which Future Plans From Prince Charles Is The Queen Not Thrilled About?
Page Six reported that Queen Elizabeth II is not thrilled with a plan hatched by her son Prince Charles. In the British royal family, Charles isn't known for his great decision-making, so it's hard to know exactly which of his plans the queen is not happy about. Let's review, shall we?
One not-great decision Charles made was his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Charles and Camilla carried on from the start of his marriage to Princess Diana, the beloved "queen of people's hearts." In her infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, Diana confessed that her husband's affair with Camilla was a factor in the breakdown of her marriage. Diana said, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." Charles' poor treatment of Diana didn't endear him to the British people either.
A 2021 Newsweek survey of British citizens showed that most British people want Prince William to be the next king instead of Charles. The survey revealed, "The Duke of Cambridge is more popular than his father with a net approval rating of +52% compared to +20% for the Prince of Wales." And let's not get started on Charles's plan to "reduce the monarchy," which is one of the reasons Prince Harry and family felt pushed out? If you want to learn which of Charles's plans the queen isn't happy about, keep reading.
This plan of Prince Charles' will apparently 'not be happening any time soon'
According to Page Six, Queen Elizabeth II isn't thrilled Prince Charles wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum. In 1993, the queen opened up Buckingham Palace to the public, but only select areas of the 775-room palace allow visitors. A royal source told The Mirror, "She's not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts."
Apparently, the queen doesn't want to turn her home where she raised her family into a museum. The royal insider told The Mirror that Charles' latest plan will "not be happening any time soon." Page Six reported that Buckingham Palace hadn't been restored since World War II, and there is currently a $500 million renovation in the works. Might Charles be trying to raise money for the renovation with his museum plan?
Since his mother just lost her husband of over 70 years, and she's in her 90s, Charles may want to hold off on making plans that upset his mom. It's no wonder that Nicki Swift readers voted Charles as their least favorite member of the royal family.