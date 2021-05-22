Royal Expert Speaks Out About A Potential Reconciliation Between Prince Harry And Prince Charles

The family drama between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, is making headlines daily. During the famous Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry blasted his father for not taking his calls for months, and the Duke of Sussex dropped more bombshells that made Prince Charles look... well, not great. A royal expert spoke out about a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince Charles because the situation is becoming even more complicated.

Apple TV+ premiered the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See," which Prince Harry and Oprah co-created, on May 21. The series follows "diverse stories of mental health," according to the Archewell website. And Harry's interviews to promote "The Me You Can't See" have been brutal for Prince Charles.

Prince Harry's interview on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," was an honest conversation about his upbringing and how traumatic childhood experiences are passed down by generation. Harry said (via CBS News), "If I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle." Prince Harry shared on "Armchair Expert" that after he came to "understand" his father's childhood, he wants to make sure he raises his children differently. The prince (like his mother, the late Princess Diana) isn't afraid to speak truth to power. But Harry's honesty is not helping mend fences with his dad. Keep reading to get a royal expert's take on the father-son rift.