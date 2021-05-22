Royal Expert Speaks Out About A Potential Reconciliation Between Prince Harry And Prince Charles
The family drama between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, is making headlines daily. During the famous Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry blasted his father for not taking his calls for months, and the Duke of Sussex dropped more bombshells that made Prince Charles look... well, not great. A royal expert spoke out about a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince Charles because the situation is becoming even more complicated.
Apple TV+ premiered the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See," which Prince Harry and Oprah co-created, on May 21. The series follows "diverse stories of mental health," according to the Archewell website. And Harry's interviews to promote "The Me You Can't See" have been brutal for Prince Charles.
Prince Harry's interview on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," was an honest conversation about his upbringing and how traumatic childhood experiences are passed down by generation. Harry said (via CBS News), "If I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle." Prince Harry shared on "Armchair Expert" that after he came to "understand" his father's childhood, he wants to make sure he raises his children differently. The prince (like his mother, the late Princess Diana) isn't afraid to speak truth to power. But Harry's honesty is not helping mend fences with his dad. Keep reading to get a royal expert's take on the father-son rift.
A royal expert doesn't see reconciliation between Harry and Charles in the near future
In the first episode of "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry talks about his mental health struggles and doesn't hold back about his royal childhood. The Duke of Sussex's honesty is admirable, but royal expert Robert Jobson says that reconciliation won't happen while Harry spills the family tea.
Jobson told Page Six, "If we're talking about building bridges, I can't see many bridges being built whilst [Harry] wants to live it all out in the public domain." He's not wrong; Prince Harry blasts Prince Charles in the episode. Harry shared with Oprah on the series, "My father used to say to me when I was younger ... 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you.'" He continued, "That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer."
Jobson, who wrote the book "Prince Philip's Century," told Page Six he admires what Harry is doing to raise awareness about mental health but suggested that not all of the royals' dirty laundry should be aired publicly. "How much more navel-gazing can he possibly do? To what effect, what is the impact he's trying to achieve? Is it the end of the monarchy? What does he want?" Jobson said to Page Six. For now, it seems like what Harry wants is privacy for his family, even if it's caused a rift between him and his dad.