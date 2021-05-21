Oprah Has Something To Say About Harry And Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held a bombshell, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, and it's still making headlines. The couple spilled the royal tea about what it is really like being part of the institution and why they decided to step down from their royal roles. It was the first time both Meghan and Harry had spoken out against the royal family, setting the record straight about controversial tabloids and also addressing the firm's racism.

While the interview brought to light issues within the royal family, many fans of the Queen and the firm were not pleased with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being so public about these negative accusations. UK broadcaster and host of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan has been especially outspoken about Harry and Meghan's remarks and has even attacked them on Twitter following the interview, per The Hollywood Reporter. The backlash has made the couple ask for more privacy at this time.

Almost three months after the shocking interview, Oprah appeared on the "Today" show, where she opened up about Meghan and Harry's decision to speak out. Wondering what the TV personality had to say about the royal's tell-all and their request for more privacy? Keep reading to find out.