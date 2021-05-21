Oprah Has Something To Say About Harry And Meghan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held a bombshell, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, and it's still making headlines. The couple spilled the royal tea about what it is really like being part of the institution and why they decided to step down from their royal roles. It was the first time both Meghan and Harry had spoken out against the royal family, setting the record straight about controversial tabloids and also addressing the firm's racism.
While the interview brought to light issues within the royal family, many fans of the Queen and the firm were not pleased with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being so public about these negative accusations. UK broadcaster and host of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan has been especially outspoken about Harry and Meghan's remarks and has even attacked them on Twitter following the interview, per The Hollywood Reporter. The backlash has made the couple ask for more privacy at this time.
Almost three months after the shocking interview, Oprah appeared on the "Today" show, where she opened up about Meghan and Harry's decision to speak out. Wondering what the TV personality had to say about the royal's tell-all and their request for more privacy? Keep reading to find out.
Oprah is defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's request for privacy
Oprah Winfrey appeared on the "Today" show to promote her new AppleTV+ documentary series "The Me You Can't See," which she's creating with Prince Harry. In the segment, she also defended the royals amid their controversy with UK tabloids. She revealed that she agreed with Harry and Meghan Markle's request for more privacy following their tell-all interview.
"Privacy doesn't mean silence," Winfrey said (via Page Six). "You know, I ask for privacy, and I'm talking all the time," the queen of all media continued. "So, I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves — to not to be intruded and invaded upon. That's what people are missing."
Along with defending the royal couple she also opened up about Meghan and Harry's decision to speak out against the crown. "I understood what had happened to them, and I wanted the rest of the world to come away being able to answer the question, 'Why did they leave?'" Winfrey added, "And I think by the time that interview was done, people understood."