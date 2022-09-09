Cher's Unexplainable Tribute To The Queen Is Raising Eyebrows
On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96 after her reign of 70 years. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," a statement said.
On the day of the queen's death, Prince Charles, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, stepped up to the title of King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he expressed in his statement, per USA Today. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." Per Mirror, the royal family will now mourn Elizabeth's death for the next 17 days. A date for her funeral has yet to be confirmed. However, the outlet notes that it should take place 10 days after her death.
Unsurprisingly, there were floods of tributes following the news from users on social media from around the world. Cher, who had met Elizabeth more than once, took to Twitter to honor her heath. However, her tribute has everyone asking the same question.
Did Cher really call Queen Elizabeth II a cow?
Following the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died, superstar singer Cher took to her Twitter page to share some touching words. "Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II. I Had Honor Of Meeting Her. I Was In Long Line of Ppl. Waiting 2 Meet Her, Yet When She Got 2 Me, She Asked Me Pertinent Questions & Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me," the "Believe" singer said. However, it was the sentence after that raised some eyebrows and left people asking one question. "I'm Proud She Was a [ox emoji] & Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor.'
Given that Cher's tweet was heartfelt, fans wanted to know if she really meant to use that choice of emoji. "Did Cher just call the queen a cow," one user wrote. "ur happy she was a WHAT???" another person questioned. "Cher accidentally calling the queen a cow nahhh i'm on the floorrrrr," a third fan remarked. Even though Cher hasn't confirmed what she meant by the emoji, it is believed that the ox is related to her and Elizabeth both being a Taurus. "It's clearly to represent the Taurus zodiac sign. She is proud because both were Taureans with birthdays a day apart," a user noted.
According to Metro, Cher first met Elizabeth in London at the film premiere for "Empire of the Sun" in 1988. 13 years later, they met again in 2001 at the Royal Variety Performance.