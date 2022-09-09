The One Role That Changed Everything For Alexandra Daddario

Though many came to know her from "The White Lotus," Alexandra Daddario has been on Hollywood's radar for over a decade. Per IMDb, her career started at age 16 with a role on "All My Children." Since then, Daddario has appeared in a wide array of movies and television series, from the "Percy Jackson" films to "Baywatch."

"It's funny, because I'm 35 now and I did 'Percy Jackson' when I was like 22, 23, so there's this whole new generation of adults who are like, 'Oh my god, Annabeth, I grew up with you," Daddario told Awards Radar. Discussing her career, the actor explained that the films she feels most fondly towards are either those which are nostalgic and those which are meaningful.

As for how she bridged the gap, Daddario once explained which role marked a turning point in her career — and it's not what you would expect.