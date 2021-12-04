What We Know About Alexandra Daddario's Engagement
Alexandra Daddario shot to stardom in 2010, when she starred as Annabeth Chase in the "Percy Jackson" film series. She went on to earn critical acclaim for her roles in the HBO series "True Detective" and, more recently, "The White Lotus." With her piercing blue eyes and striking features, Daddario has also fueled interest in her personal life. However, the New Yorker is notoriously private about her life and has kept her dating history mostly under wraps.
In 2017, Daddario and Zac Efron sparked dating rumors after they co-starred in "Baywatch" — rumors that were going strong well into the following year, as People reported in 2018. But Daddario denied they were in a relationship. "We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends," she told E! News in May 2017. Daddario was later linked to businessman Brandan Wallace, who previously dated Emma Watson, the Daily Mail reported in July 2019, though not much is known about this possible match.
But it wasn't until Daddario met producer Andrew Form that she finally felt comfortable making her relationship part of her public life. The two went public in May, when Daddario uploaded a photo of the two kissing on Instagram. They subsequently attended the premiere of "The White Lotus" in California together. Now, just six months after going public, Daddario and Form announced they are engaged.
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have an age gap
Alexandra Daddario celebrated her love for Andrew Form in a December 3 Instagram post just one day after she shared snaps from a photo shoot in which she wore a diamond on her ring finger. While she pointed out she "couldn't be luckier" in the most recent post, Daddario did not exactly say she was engaged. However, a representative for the actor confirmed to the Daily Mail that that's indeed the case. "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together," Daddario wrote of Form, who is 17 years her senior.
Over the past several months, Daddario has declared her love for Form on multiple occasions, showing she is crazy in love. "I love him for so many reasons," she wrote on Instagram in November. In a post from earlier in the month, she said that Form "can make even the kitchen pantry fun."
Form is best known for his work on horrors films, including "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", "Friday the 13th," and "The Purge", as Newsweek noted. While working on the 2006 sequel "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," Form met actor Jordana Brewster, whom he married in 2007, according to People. They ended their 13-year marriage in 2020 but remain on friendly terms as they raise their two children, Julian, born in 2013, and Rowan, born in 2016, People reported.