What We Know About Alexandra Daddario's Engagement

Alexandra Daddario shot to stardom in 2010, when she starred as Annabeth Chase in the "Percy Jackson" film series. She went on to earn critical acclaim for her roles in the HBO series "True Detective" and, more recently, "The White Lotus." With her piercing blue eyes and striking features, Daddario has also fueled interest in her personal life. However, the New Yorker is notoriously private about her life and has kept her dating history mostly under wraps.

In 2017, Daddario and Zac Efron sparked dating rumors after they co-starred in "Baywatch" — rumors that were going strong well into the following year, as People reported in 2018. But Daddario denied they were in a relationship. "We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends," she told E! News in May 2017. Daddario was later linked to businessman Brandan Wallace, who previously dated Emma Watson, the Daily Mail reported in July 2019, though not much is known about this possible match.

But it wasn't until Daddario met producer Andrew Form that she finally felt comfortable making her relationship part of her public life. The two went public in May, when Daddario uploaded a photo of the two kissing on Instagram. They subsequently attended the premiere of "The White Lotus" in California together. Now, just six months after going public, Daddario and Form announced they are engaged.