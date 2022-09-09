Dolly Parton Lets Everyone Know Her True Feelings About Kelly Clarkson

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have always shown appreciation for one another. In March, Parton hosted the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. On the night, Clarkson paid tribute to the singer and performed her version of "I Will Always Love You," which was famously covered by Whitney Houston.

Ahead of the award show, Parton told Extra that being honored by Clarkson felt amazing, adding, "who can sing better than Kelly Clarkson?" Referring to the "American Idol" winner as a "sweet likable girl," Parton predicted that she would sing her song even better than her version. The pair posed for a photo on the night, which Clarkson later tweeted. "What is life!? I love you @DollyParton!" she captioned the pic.

When the country singing icon appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the following week, Clarkson confessed to Parton that it was "terrifying" to perform her song in front of her. Parton insisted she was proud of Clarkson and stated it was one of the best renditions she's ever heard.

It appears that Parton was so impressed with Clarkson that she was eager to re-work her legendary hit "9 to 5" with the "Between These Hazel Eyes" star for her upcoming "Still Working 9 to 5" documentary.