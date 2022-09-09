Dolly Parton Lets Everyone Know Her True Feelings About Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have always shown appreciation for one another. In March, Parton hosted the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. On the night, Clarkson paid tribute to the singer and performed her version of "I Will Always Love You," which was famously covered by Whitney Houston.
Ahead of the award show, Parton told Extra that being honored by Clarkson felt amazing, adding, "who can sing better than Kelly Clarkson?" Referring to the "American Idol" winner as a "sweet likable girl," Parton predicted that she would sing her song even better than her version. The pair posed for a photo on the night, which Clarkson later tweeted. "What is life!? I love you @DollyParton!" she captioned the pic.
When the country singing icon appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the following week, Clarkson confessed to Parton that it was "terrifying" to perform her song in front of her. Parton insisted she was proud of Clarkson and stated it was one of the best renditions she's ever heard.
It appears that Parton was so impressed with Clarkson that she was eager to re-work her legendary hit "9 to 5" with the "Between These Hazel Eyes" star for her upcoming "Still Working 9 to 5" documentary.
Here's what Dolly Parton says about Kelly Clarkson's singing
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have decided to team up together for Parton's documentary, "Still Working 9 to 5." The upcoming film will discuss the legacy behind Parton's 1980 movie "9 to 5," which has since made its way to London's West End. Instead of recording a new track, Clarkson and Parton have reworked Parton's hit single "9 To 5," which was released globally on September 9.
"Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on '9 to 5,' and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it," Parton said about Clarkson in a press release, per People. Clarkson too had nothing but incredible things to say about the country singer. "I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, '9 to 5,' with her!" she said. "She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!" Clarkson expressed that even if fans don't like the version, she joked that she still plans on bragging about working with Parton until the end of time.
During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this year, the duo teased their collaboration with viewers. Parton explained that Clarkson did a "great job" on the song and made it her own. On Instagram, Clarkson referred to the collaboration as a "dream" turned into a "reality."