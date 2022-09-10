Emily Ratajkowski Confirms What We Suspected About Her Marriage

Per the Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were first seen together publicly on Valentine's Day in 2018. " Less than 10 days after, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were headed to the alter to say their 'I Do's,' with People reporting the bride opted to get married in a matching mustard-colored pantsuit and jacket.

And, while critics continued to push the narrative that the supermodel and her husband rushed into marriage, Ratajkowski was always ready to defend their choices. "We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, 'Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so...'" she said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Between welcoming their first child together in March 2021, and their many endless public shows of affection on social media, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard seems to have it all. But despite their seemingly perfect life together, things were, in fact, not perfect. In July, Page Six hinted there was trouble in paradise due to alleged infidelity on Bear-McClard's part. "Yeah, he cheated," an insider told the outlet. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." And now, Ratajkowski has confirmed what we've suspected all along.