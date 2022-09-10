Emily Ratajkowski Confirms What We Suspected About Her Marriage
Per the Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were first seen together publicly on Valentine's Day in 2018. " Less than 10 days after, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were headed to the alter to say their 'I Do's,' with People reporting the bride opted to get married in a matching mustard-colored pantsuit and jacket.
And, while critics continued to push the narrative that the supermodel and her husband rushed into marriage, Ratajkowski was always ready to defend their choices. "We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, 'Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so...'" she said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Between welcoming their first child together in March 2021, and their many endless public shows of affection on social media, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard seems to have it all. But despite their seemingly perfect life together, things were, in fact, not perfect. In July, Page Six hinted there was trouble in paradise due to alleged infidelity on Bear-McClard's part. "Yeah, he cheated," an insider told the outlet. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog." And now, Ratajkowski has confirmed what we've suspected all along.
Emily Ratajkowski is walking away
According to court documents exclusively obtained by Page Six, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on September 8, after four years of marriage. The lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan's Supreme Court, was allegedly contested, meaning that the estranged couple might be caught in litigation in weeks and months to come.
Though neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McClard has commented on this, the model recently confirmed her relationship status while speaking about her dislike for the concept of patriarchy in a TikTok video. "I feel — as a recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff — I've really seen that with my friends and with the conversations around it. It's like, 'Well who's going to get her?'" she said in the video (via Us Weekly).
Ratajkowski's recent divorce filing comes in the wake of dating rumors between her and Brad Pitt. Per Your Tango, the supermodel was spotted having lunch in Paris and holding hands in New York with the "Bullet Train" actor. Though this has yet to be confirmed, one thing is clear enough — Ratajkowski's back on the dating scene and she's ready to embrace the future.