Prince Harry Praises Meghan Markle In Touching Reaction To The Queen's Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated many, but none are more heartbroken than her grandchildren. Of all of her grandkids, Elizabeth was particularly fond of Prince Harry, as she was often photographed laughing with him during royal engagements prior to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announcing their intention to step back as working royals in March 2020.

Understandably, the queen's death has hit the Duke of Sussex hard, and his statement proves it. Prince Harry commented on the queen's tragic death, saying (via the Daily Mail), "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings-from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Despite their royal exit, Elizabeth had expressed her love and support for the Sussexes and offered them support with their move to America. The monarch reportedly had a "heart-to-heart" conversation with Harry before he left, Us Weekly reported, supposedly telling him she didn't want him to "feel estranged" from his family. Then in his bombshell interview with Oprah, Harry revealed he had "too much respect" for his grandmother to blindside her about their royal exit. Additionally, Meghan also said that Elizabeth had always been "wonderful" to her, per Oprah Daily. Harry and Meghan showed their close bond to Elizabeth by naming their daughter, Lilibet, after her nickname, according to Marie Claire.