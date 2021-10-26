Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Name Their Daughter After The Queen As An 'Olive Branch'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter back in June. The Duke and Duchess announced the exciting news on the Archewell website on June 6, letting the world know that they named their newborn Lilibet Diana. In the couple's statement, the baby's name was explained. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the birth announcement read, in part.

According to BBC News, the name Lilibet is very personal to Queen Elizabeth. It came to be when she was just a child — she couldn't pronounce the name Elizabeth, and would often refer to herself as Lilibet. Her grandfather, King George V, began calling her by that nickname, and it just sort of stuck. Over the years, the queen has been called Lilibet by those closest to her, especially her husband, Prince Philip. The sentimental name paid homage to the queen in a relatively unexpected way; there wasn't one oddsmaker that had Lilibet as a top choice. According to E! News, Diana was pretty high on the list.

It's no secret that Harry and Meghan are both very fond of the queen, so naming their daughter after her was indeed a nod to their affections. However, could there have been more to it? Did Harry and Meghan choose the name Lilibet as a sort of olive branch to the royal family? Keep reading to find out what one royal expert had to say.