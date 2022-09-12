The Sad Reason Zac Efron Doesn't Leave His House Often

Don't expect to see Zac Efron greeting fans and posing for selfies anytime soon. The "High School Musical" alum recently told Men's Health in his October cover story that he suffers from a rare anxiety disorder — and that just because his name is everywhere doesn't necessarily mean he wants to be. "I just don't go out," Efron told the outlet. "People in large groups, it triggers my agoraphobia." According to WebMD, agoraphobia causes people to steer clear of certain situations and places out of fear that they could become "trapped and not able to get help."

Efron didn't elaborate much on the severity of his condition, only that it causes him to avoid large gatherings, which is especially difficult considering his celebrity and the movie premieres he's expected to attend. Surprisingly, the actor isn't the only famous face to be afflicted by the rare condition.

Kim Basinger recently revealed the devastating details of her struggle with the disorder to Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of her show, "Red Table Talk." The actor explained that she "wouldn't leave the house" and stopped going to dinner. As a result of the condition, the "L.A. Confidential" actor had to relearn how to drive and she avoided tunnels for "many years."