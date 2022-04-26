Kim Basinger Reveals How Serious Her Agoraphobia Really Was

Kim Basinger is known for her roles in Hollywood hits like "L.A. Confidential" and the 1989 "Batman" film. But perhaps the biggest headline-making aspect of Basinger's life was her marriage to actor Alec Baldwin and their subsequent divorce. In the '90s, Basinger and Alec were one of the "it" couples. The pair wed in 1993, but sadly, things came crashing down in 2000 when Basinger and Alec separated. The couple shares one child together, model Ireland Baldwin, and it's hard to believe that Alec was married to anyone else before Hilaria Baldwin.

Basinger and Alec went through a very public divorce and nasty custody battle. Luckily, the two have come a long way from all of the drama and they have a good relationship today. "Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty. So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way," she told The Edit by Net-A-Porter (via People). Basinger also added that they're "cool now, though," and "life goes on." In May 2021, Basinger also proved they had a good, joking relationship when she commented on one of Alec's Instagram that captured him lounging with his kids, writing (via Today), "so cute...... them I mean ...."

And while Basinger has come a long way in her divorce with Alec, there's still another aspect of her life that has weighed heavy on her for quite some time — her battle with agoraphobia.