Ray J Goes Next Level With New Accusations In Kim Kardashian Feud

Perhaps if Kris Jenner only had one wish it would be that she could make the sex tape polygraph question on her September 8 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" go away forever.

When asked whether or not she helped daughter Kim Kardashian release her sex tape, Jenner answered with a resounding "no." And while the polygraph machine determined that she was telling the truth, the man at the center of the sex tape begs to differ. On September 10, Ray J took to Instagram to get a few (read: a lot) of things off his chest. "YOU f***** with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian" he began in a lengthy Instagram post wherein he referred to the polygraph examiner, John Grogan, as "a fake" and a "polygraph parasite." Ray J vowed, "IM GOING ON THE BIGGEST RANT OF MY LIFE TONIGHT TO CLEAR MY NAME OF THIS NEGATIVITY AND SHOW YOU HOW THESE PEOPLE ARE F***** DEVILS."

But the tirade didn't stop there. During an Instagram Live video (via The Cut) Ray J went on to claim that he and Kardashian filmed three sex tapes in total and it was Jenner who selected the one to release citing "it gives my daughter a better look." Then, in a call to action, he asked his fans to "demand them to admit that they've been f****** me over and they should immediately bow down to the facts and go ahead and apologize." YIKES.