Drew Barrymore Is Brought To Tears While Reminiscing With Ex Justin Long
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long go way back. And we mean way back. As you may remember, these two actually dated back in the day but went their separate ways in 2008 after around a year of dating, per People. Things clearly burned pretty hot in that fairly short period though, with the two being spotted all over the country celebrating Thanksgiving in Long's hometown and Barrymore's close friend Cameron Diaz's birthday in Las Vegas. They then got back together for a short while, but split again in 2010.
They clearly stayed friends after all that on/off romance, though. In 2020, Barrymore couldn't help but gush over her ex in the comments section of a since deleted "Justin Long appreciation post" on Instagram, with Comments by Celebs reporting she wrote, "[You're] not wrong. He's great!" Long then responded in part, per Entertainment Tonight, "Texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!" Adorable!
But that wasn't all. Barrymore then dished on her former boyfriend once again, saying on "A Little Bit Extra" in July, "You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them]. He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he's brilliant and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter. We dated for many years, I was very much in love with Justin. You know why? Because he's funny." But that certainly wasn't the final gush.
Drew Barrymore cried interviewing Justin Long
Drew Barrymore proved once again how highly she thinks of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, this time crying as they reunited for the September 12 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." An Instagram clip showed Barrymore balling while hugging the "Dodgeball" star, telling him, "I feel like we've been through so much together. When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated." Long then responded, "You were the best," before Barrymore added, "We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would breakup. It was chaos, it was hella-fun." Proving he really is one of the funniest guys around, Long then quipped, "Fun chaos, well, yeah, most hedonism is fun."
These two have certainly come a long way, but it seems there's not a whole lot romantic going on here anymore. Per People, Long's all loved up with Kate Bosworth, but that didn't stop rumors once swirling he and Barrymore could reconcile when they were both single. E! News claimed back in 2018 that the former couple been spending more time together and had what a source called a "very special connection and bond that never went away." It looks like that's all platonic now though, putting these two in the running to be our favorite friendly exes.