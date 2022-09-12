Drew Barrymore Is Brought To Tears While Reminiscing With Ex Justin Long

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long go way back. And we mean way back. As you may remember, these two actually dated back in the day but went their separate ways in 2008 after around a year of dating, per People. Things clearly burned pretty hot in that fairly short period though, with the two being spotted all over the country celebrating Thanksgiving in Long's hometown and Barrymore's close friend Cameron Diaz's birthday in Las Vegas. They then got back together for a short while, but split again in 2010.

They clearly stayed friends after all that on/off romance, though. In 2020, Barrymore couldn't help but gush over her ex in the comments section of a since deleted "Justin Long appreciation post" on Instagram, with Comments by Celebs reporting she wrote, "[You're] not wrong. He's great!" Long then responded in part, per Entertainment Tonight, "Texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!" Adorable!

But that wasn't all. Barrymore then dished on her former boyfriend once again, saying on "A Little Bit Extra" in July, "You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there's a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them]. He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he's brilliant and he'll just knock your socks off with laughter. We dated for many years, I was very much in love with Justin. You know why? Because he's funny." But that certainly wasn't the final gush.