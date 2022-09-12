Pete Davidson's Sister Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Their Late Father

If you have a handkerchief handy, we think now is a good time to pull it out. These days, most of us see Pete Davidson as the wisecracking funnyman from "Saturday Night Live," but the last time his father saw him, he was just a bright-eyed 7-year-old with a bright future in front of him. Sadly, Scott Davidson, a firefighter, never got to see his son become one of the youngest members to join the "SNL" roster.

According to the New York Post, Scott died over two decades ago after he ran up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001 — moments before the collapse of the North Tower took the lives of countless people they were trying to save.



Casey Davidson, the 24-year-old sister of the comedian, recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to their father on the 21st anniversary of his death.