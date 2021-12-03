Who Is Pete Davidson's Sister, Casey?
Pete Davidson is quite the headline maker. The "Saturday Night Live" star pretty much always seems to be in the headlines, particularly when it comes to his very high-profile dating life.
Of course, Pete was romantically linked to Ariana Grande in 2018, with the two getting pretty serious (and then un-serious) pretty fast. The two were first linked in May, got engaged in June, but were broken up by October. What a whirlwind! Pete's love life then had everyone talking again when he started dating Kate Beckinsale, as well as being linked to a slew of famous actors including Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. But it was his surprise 2021 romance that had everyone really talking.
We're, of course, talking about the romance pretty much no one saw coming — Kim Kardashian. The two were first spotted holding hands in October but it was claimed they were nothing more than friends, before all that changed and the rumor mill went into overdrive with dating speculation. That appeared to be confirmed by none other than Flava Flav, who shared a photo on Instagram of Pete and Kim looking very cozy in matching flannel during Pete's birthday party at Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, home.
But while we know Pete is already in with the Kardashian/Jenner clan, what we don't know too much about is his own family, namely his sister, Casey Davidson. So just who is the sister of the comedian in the gossip columns?
Casey Davidson is academic
Casey Davidson hit the headlines in late November when she stepped out with her brother, Pete Davidson, to watch a Knicks game (via Daily Mail). Pete's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, wasn't there but the appearance got everyone asking, who is Casey? Well, let us fill you in.
Casey, who was born in 1997, has a public Instagram and a famous fan checking on her uploads, yep, you guessed it, Kim! On December 1, Casey shared a photo of herself and Pete at the basketball game alongside the caption, "caption this," and many fans suggested captions related to the reality star — who liked the snap! Looks like Casey is already keeping up with the Kardashians...
Casey also appears to be very close with her family. As well as her obvious closeness with Pete, in September, she shared a touching Instagram tribute to her father. Pete and Casey's dad, Scott Davidson, was a fireman who died in the September 11 attacks. She's also shared pictures with her mom.
As for what Casey does, she appears to want to enter the medical field and finished her didactic year in August. A didactic year is often required to become a physician's assistant.
Casey's also seriously skilled in the sports world and played basketball for the MAAC All-Academic Team until 2017, before sharing a snap of herself on the basketball court on Instagram in February 2020 alongside the caption "retirement." According to LinkedIn, Casey graduated from Marist College in 2019.