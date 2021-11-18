Kim Kardashian Celebrates Pete Davidson's Birthday In Style

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the talk of Hollywood right now. The maybe couple have been keeping everyone guessing about the status of their relationship ever since People published snaps that showed the unlikely couple holding hand at a theme park just before Halloween in the wake of Kim's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

At the time, a source told the outlet that the reality star and "SNL" comedian — who previously dated Kate Beckinsale — were "just friends." However, the twosome have been spotted together multiple times since, with varying takes on just how close they're really getting in the wake of Kim's split with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Things appeared to be heating up between the two — who are yet to officially confirm publicly if their relationship is anything more than platonic — when Kim made the trip from the west coast to New York City, where Davidson lives. According to TMZ, they were spotted together out and about on what appeared to be at least two dates where a witness claimed they were "displaying plenty of PDA" at a couple of Big Apple hotspots.

The sighting that's got everyone talking now? Well, that one has a pretty special meaning...