What's Really Going On With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Some recent pictures obtained by People may suggest so. Plus, they are both single so it wouldn't be that far-fetched. As you may recall, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. The former couple shares four children: North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago. And although Kim and Kanye were spotted together on various occasions (including a re-enactment of their wedding for a "DONDA" live performance), they are not working on rekindling things.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it," a source told People in October. "She is still moving forward with the divorce." They continued, "They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids." The same source added that Kim "loves having Kanye's support," seemingly referencing his assistance with her "Saturday Night Live" debut.

Davidson, meanwhile, recently broke things off with Phoebe Dynevor, per The Sun. The two reportedly ended their relationship in August due to distance, as Davidson lives in New York City and Dynevor resides in England. "Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable," a source told the outlet. "It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other." Now, could Davidson have moved onto Kim?