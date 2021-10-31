What's Really Going On With Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson?
Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Some recent pictures obtained by People may suggest so. Plus, they are both single so it wouldn't be that far-fetched. As you may recall, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. The former couple shares four children: North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago. And although Kim and Kanye were spotted together on various occasions (including a re-enactment of their wedding for a "DONDA" live performance), they are not working on rekindling things.
"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it," a source told People in October. "She is still moving forward with the divorce." They continued, "They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids." The same source added that Kim "loves having Kanye's support," seemingly referencing his assistance with her "Saturday Night Live" debut.
Davidson, meanwhile, recently broke things off with Phoebe Dynevor, per The Sun. The two reportedly ended their relationship in August due to distance, as Davidson lives in New York City and Dynevor resides in England. "Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable," a source told the outlet. "It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other." Now, could Davidson have moved onto Kim?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands
On Friday, October 29, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, where they were also joined by the newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, per People. And, in exclusive pics obtained by the outlet, Kim and Davidson were caught laughing and holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, leading many to believe they are now an item — especially since Kim and Davidson recently shared a kiss on "Saturday Night Live."
As reported by Vulture, Kim and Davidson kissed while dressed up as Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively, for an "SNL" skit. Despite their previous on-camera smooch, sources close to the Kardashians say it's just innocent fun between Kim and Davidson. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," they told People. "It's just friends hanging out."
Still, fans on social media are having a field day with the rumors. "[T]he possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together...we're really living in unprecedented times," a shocked fan tweeted. Others think that dating Davidson is somewhat of a Hollywood rite of passage. "[B]eing on snl is a gateway drug to dating pete davidson," another fan joked. "[C]onvinced dating pete davidson is like jury duty for celebs and most ppl will be called to do it at least once," another tweeted, while someone else wrote, "[P]ete davidson getting passed around like a middle schooler vape."