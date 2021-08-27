The Real Reason Kim Kardashian's Dress At Kanye West's Donda Event Is Raising Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be going through a divorce, however, it looks like she's still willing to show up and support him. And that's just what she did when he held his highly anticipated "Donda" event on Thursday night (er, early Friday morning?).

Putting on a show at Soldier Field in Chicago, Consequence tweeted about a few of the reasons the performance was so buzz-worthy. For one thing, both Marilyn Manson and DaBaby — two men who are both facing scandalous situations — turned up. Ye also stirred things up by getting the event lit to a shockingly intense degree; by setting himself on fire. Yes, he set ... himself ... on fire (with safety precautions in place, of course).

Granted, those weren't the only reasons that fans were left buzzing after the event (or perhaps looking for the nearest fire extinguisher). That's because the rapper's (soon-to-be-ex) wife, Kim Kardashian, also appeared during the show wearing a dress that was sure to cause some speculation.