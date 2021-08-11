50 Cent's Comments About DaBaby Are Raising Eyebrows. Here's Why

Things haven't been smooth sailing for DaBaby since he made brazen homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Miami festival. During his set, the Grammy-nominated artist took a moment to make comments about the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as those affected by HIV/AIDS. The following day, the rapper took to Twitter to issue a questionable apology to those he offended. "Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV, y'all got the right to be upset. What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."

DaBaby's attempt to alleviate controversy didn't work out in his favor; instead, the rapper was given DaBoot from several festival lineups, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Midtown Music Festival and Day N Vegas (via Newsweek). Additionally, he received backlash from several organizations and celebrities, including Elton John and Madonna. A week later, DaBaby shared a formal apology on his Instagram account — which he later deleted. The outrage hasn't left him just yet, but the "ROCKSTAR" crooner has a couple of celebs standing in solidarity with him. In late July, rapper T.I. claimed that people were 'bullying' DaBaby for sharing his opinion (via Billboard). Joining the list of celebs with commentary about DaBaby's debacle is none other than 50 Cent, who is no stranger to controversy himself.