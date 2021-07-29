Why Chris Brown's Message To DaBaby Has Twitter Talking

Taking to Instagram on July 29, Chris Brown sent out a strong message to DaBaby after his homophobic Rolling Loud speech. "Shut the f*** up...," Brown wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Complex). "Do your shows thank everybody. Then get the f*** off stage!!!!!!!!!!!!" His response seems to have taken people by surprise, as they weren't expecting him to call out DaBaby.

"not [C]hris brown being the voice of reason," one shocked fan wrote on Twitter. "If Chris Brown starts dragging you and he's RIGHT... you really gotta ask yourself where you went wrong. He barely even talk anymore," a second one tweeted. Some people are actually shocked to be agreeing with Brown, likely due to his past controversy. "now pissed cause [I] shouldn't be in any situation where [I] find myself in agreement with [C]hris [B]rown," someone admitted. "[D]ababy got me actually agreeing with Chris Brown out of all people?!" another wrote, sharing a clip of a pissed-off Monique.

Although many celebrities have now spoken out against DaBaby, some of his peers actually took his defense, so it's easy to see why some people were surprised by Brown's response. Rapper T.I., for example, came to DaBaby's defense under an IG post by The Shade Room. "If Lil Nas X can kick his s*** in peace... so should DaBaby [shrug emoji] #Equality," T.I. commented. "Words are often misconstrued," he later added in his own Instagram video. Ugh.

