Demi Lovato Just Called Out DaBaby. Here's Why

On the weekend of July 25, DaBaby performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Fla. At some point during his performance, however, the N.C. rapper went on a shocking homophobic and anti-HIV rant in front of thousands of attendees. "If you didn't show up with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighters up," DaBaby said over the microphone. "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Following all the backlash, DaBaby tried to clarify his comments in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via The Neighborhood Talk), which failed to land with fans. "All the lights went up — gay or straight — you wanna know why?" he said. "Because even my gay fans don't got no f*****g AIDS ... My gay fans, they take care of themselves," he said.

After celebrities like Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato slammed him on social media, DaBaby sent out another apology. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted on July 28. However, he didn't share similar words for the queer community. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business." Pretty soon, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to call him out.