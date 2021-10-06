How Is Kanye West Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare For SNL?

After filing for divorce earlier this year, it looks like Kim Kardashian may reconcile with her ex-husband, Kanye West (or at least, not finalize the divorce just yet). "Kim is not rushing the divorce," a source told E! News in September. "She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward."

What's more, the former couple was spotted having lunch in Malibu without their kids, and Kim and Kanye even recreated their wedding for a "Donda" performance, further fueling those reconciliation rumors. The same source added that the two "are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit." Kanye, meanwhile, is reportedly looking to reunite with her on a romantic level.

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back," the source continued. "And Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger." Though it's unclear if the two will be really getting back together, what's certain is that they're still very much involved in each other's lives. Case in point: Kim's upcoming "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.