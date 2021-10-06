How Is Kanye West Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare For SNL?
After filing for divorce earlier this year, it looks like Kim Kardashian may reconcile with her ex-husband, Kanye West (or at least, not finalize the divorce just yet). "Kim is not rushing the divorce," a source told E! News in September. "She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward."
What's more, the former couple was spotted having lunch in Malibu without their kids, and Kim and Kanye even recreated their wedding for a "Donda" performance, further fueling those reconciliation rumors. The same source added that the two "are finally in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit." Kanye, meanwhile, is reportedly looking to reunite with her on a romantic level.
"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back," the source continued. "And Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger." Though it's unclear if the two will be really getting back together, what's certain is that they're still very much involved in each other's lives. Case in point: Kim's upcoming "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.
Kanye West is bringing his skills to help Kim Kardashian
As reported by Variety, Season 47 of "Saturday Night Live" will see a slew of new hosts, including Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Rami Malek, and Kim Kardashian. The latter, in particular, will be hosting the NBC show for the very first time on October 9 and is aware of "the pressure" ahead of her debut, according to the Daily Mail.
Thankfully, ex-husband Kanye West has reportedly come to the rescue. Speaking with Page Six, a source has revealed that the rapper is helping Kim with pretty much everything "SNL"-related. "Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show," they said. "Kim is nervous about hosting 'SNL,' it's a big challenge but she is determined to be a success."
Given all the online criticism Kim has received over her upcoming gig, it's easy to see why she would be nervous. "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing, for example, asked Twitter "why" the reality star is even hosting the show. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch," Messing wrote. "Am I missing something?" Good luck, Kim!