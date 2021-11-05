Was Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship Just All For Show?
Everyone knows that the drama surrounding the Kardashians' lives will usually eventually end up on their show. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce drama was the main focus of the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's tragic experiences were the topic of many episodes. Even Kourtney Kardashian's troubled relationship with Scott Disick was plastered on our TV screens year after year. But now that's finally all coming to an end after the "KUWTK" final episode premiered on June 10. Or is it?
Even though "KUWTK" wrapped up on E! Network, do not count out this famous family yet. They will be on everyone's screens showing the ins-and-outs of their quirky lives, just on a different network. According to Hola!, Kris Jenner talked about her excitement for the new series premiering on Hulu during a presentation at the Disney Upfronts. "Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it's where you can currently catch up with every season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,'" Kris said. "Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms."
Kris always knows how to spin a controversial moment into juicy gold, and seeing Kim hang out more with Pete Davidson amid her divorce proceedings has the world salivating for more information. Is this rising relationship between the pair just for the family's new show or is it actually the real deal?
Kim Kardashian apparently wasn't filming with Pete Davidson
Even though there have been many reports claiming that their relationship is only for the cameras, a source told TMZ that there might be more to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson than meets the eye. Kim "wasn't filmed or followed one time by Hulu cameras during her entire trip to NYC, much less during any encounters with Pete," per TMZ. Even during her rumored first dinner date night with Davidson on November 2, Kim made sure to sneak out of her hotel unseen by paparazzi and without a security team to meet up with him in Staten Island, per TMZ.
A source told Page Six that they had another dinner date night in New York City on November 3, and they looked pretty cozy with each other. "They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," the source said."But there was no Kravis-style PDA," referencing the passionate love-fest her older sister Kourtney Kardashian has publicly with her fiance, Travis Barker.
No word on whether or not Kim and Davidson's cute dinner dates will amount to anything. However, if it's up to Kanye West, also known as Ye, they wouldn't be seeing each other at all because, according to him, Kim is still his wife. "'SNL' making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We're not even divorced," he told Revolt TV's "Drink Champs."