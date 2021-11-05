Was Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Relationship Just All For Show?

Even though there have been many reports claiming that their relationship is only for the cameras, a source told TMZ that there might be more to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson than meets the eye. Kim "wasn't filmed or followed one time by Hulu cameras during her entire trip to NYC, much less during any encounters with Pete," per TMZ. Even during her rumored first dinner date night with Davidson on November 2, Kim made sure to sneak out of her hotel unseen by paparazzi and without a security team to meet up with him in Staten Island, per TMZ.

A source told Page Six that they had another dinner date night in New York City on November 3, and they looked pretty cozy with each other. "They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," the source said."But there was no Kravis-style PDA," referencing the passionate love-fest her older sister Kourtney Kardashian has publicly with her fiance, Travis Barker.

No word on whether or not Kim and Davidson's cute dinner dates will amount to anything. However, if it's up to Kanye West, also known as Ye, they wouldn't be seeing each other at all because, according to him, Kim is still his wife. "'SNL' making my wife say, 'I divorced him' on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We're not even divorced," he told Revolt TV's "Drink Champs."