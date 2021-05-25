The Truth About Lamar Odom's Relationship With The Kardashians Today

Lamar Odom was pretty much a staple on the earlier days of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The basketball star was always with the famous family thanks to his whirlwind romance with Khloé Kardashian, which saw them get married in September 2009 — only one month after they first met — and they even landed their own spin-off, "Khloe & Lamar." There's been years of ups and downs between Odom, Kardashian, and her famous family after the athlete infamously cheated on the reality star and she filed for divorce in December 2013.

The couple's divorce wasn't finalized for years after they actually set the ball rolling. They postponed their split so Kardashian could be there for her estranged husband in October 2015 when he suffered a reported overdose, just months after she admitted they were still speaking. "I talked to Lamar this morning. I talk to Lamar as often as I can," she told Complex in July 2015. "I miss him every day. I miss what we had."

In August 2018, Odom revealed how much it meant to him to have his estranged wife by his side, telling Kevin Hart on his "Cold as Balls" YouTube series, "that was big." Khloe went on to file for divorce for a second time in May 2016, which was finalized in December 2016 (per The Hollywood Reporter).

So, where does everyone stand today? Scroll on for the truth about Odom's relationship with the Kardashians.