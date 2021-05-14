Why Khloe Kardashian Is Second Guessing Using A Surrogate
Khloé Kardashian has been very open and honest with fans about her desire to give her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, a sibling. Fans have followed the star's journey to motherhood over the years on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and she got very candid during a March episode where she revealed she was considering using a surrogate to welcome another child into the world.
Khloé explained that she was told by a doctor if she tried to get pregnant again there was around an 80% chance she would experience a miscarriage, as she told her sister, Kim Kardashian that she "almost miscarried with True at the beginning." Speaking during a piece to camera, Khloé admitted it was all "really shocking to [her]" and explained all she wanted to do was "bring more love into [her] life and into [her] family." She added, "I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."
Kim told Khloé she had "the best experience" with surrogacy, as she and her estranged husband, Kanye West welcomed two children via a surrogate. "I think that you know what giving birth feels like — I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier."
So, why is Khloé now second guessing the surrogacy route?
Khloe Kardashian had an eye-opening talk with a surrogacy therapist
Khloé Kardashian once again got candid about having a second child during the May 13 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Khloé and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson had a Zoom meeting with a surrogacy therapist, which made her think twice about their decision.
Per People, the therapist asked how they would feel about the possibility of multiple births, to which Khloé explained she would be happy to welcome multiples. However, the therapist pointed out it would be the surrogate's decision. "It's your baby, but it's her body, so she could terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome," they explained, to which Tristan responded, "We never thought about that... That'd be something that we have to discuss."
Khloé went on to admit she was "freaked out" after the conversation, revealing not being fully in control of what could happen made her "very nervous." She added, "I'm definitely second-guessing a couple things," before she later admitted that she was "starting to wonder if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family."
However, by the end of the episode, after a pep talk with Tristan, it seemed Khloé was more comfortable with the idea. "We got this. I think the key is to find the right surrogate... we'll find the right one and when we do, it'll be magic," he told her, as Khloé noted she wasn't "rushing" things but would like to find a surrogate within a year.