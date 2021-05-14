Why Khloe Kardashian Is Second Guessing Using A Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian has been very open and honest with fans about her desire to give her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, a sibling. Fans have followed the star's journey to motherhood over the years on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and she got very candid during a March episode where she revealed she was considering using a surrogate to welcome another child into the world.

Khloé explained that she was told by a doctor if she tried to get pregnant again there was around an 80% chance she would experience a miscarriage, as she told her sister, Kim Kardashian that she "almost miscarried with True at the beginning." Speaking during a piece to camera, Khloé admitted it was all "really shocking to [her]" and explained all she wanted to do was "bring more love into [her] life and into [her] family." She added, "I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

Kim told Khloé she had "the best experience" with surrogacy, as she and her estranged husband, Kanye West welcomed two children via a surrogate. "I think that you know what giving birth feels like — I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier."

So, why is Khloé now second guessing the surrogacy route?