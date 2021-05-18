What Lamar Odom Is Using To Help Beat His Addiction Issues

Lamar Odom has opened up about the unusual method he uses to treat his issues with addiction, telling Good Morning America that he feels "amazing."

The Olympian's substance abuse has been well documented ever since a near-death incident in 2015, when Odom was found unconscious in a Los Angeles brothel and rushed to the hospital, per Good Morning America. His recovery was considered miraculous at the time since his heart had stopped twice while he suffered through 12 seizures and six strokes.

Odom will also discuss his struggles with addiction in his upcoming docuseries, "Lamar Odom Reborn," as he told People. "I'm actually happy to share [the things I've been through] with people to inspire them," the basketball star said. "I get the same kind of feeling when people come up to me and say, 'Lamar you are an incredible basketball player.' It's the same feeling when people come up to me about adversities I've gone through, such as drugs."

The former Kardashian spouse explained that it was gratifying to see the public's reaction to his story with addiction. "I've overcome many battles and they can relate to it and it inspires them," Odom continued. "So, I feel good about sharing my life and moments I might not have been so proud of at the time."

And now he has shared the drug that helps him to overcome those battles.