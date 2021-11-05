The Reason Kanye West Still Calls Kim Kardashian His Wife

Kim Kardashian pulled the plug on her union with Kanye West in February after just seven years of marriage. A series of events — including Kanye's troubled appearance at a campaign rally in South Carolina, in which he made some shocking admissions about their marriage — contributed to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star to make some serious changes in her life, as TK reported. And although they've managed to keep things as amicable as possible, with Kim even attending a few of Kanye's "Donda" listening parties in Atlanta and Chicago, she admitted during the final "KUWTK" reunion special that the split was inevitable. "I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," she said, according to Refinery29.

Kim has hinted that she has moved on from their marriage, as there are even reports of a possible romance between her and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, per People. But Kanye isn't done calling Kim his "wife" just yet, and his reasoning might pull on your heartstrings.