What Does Kim Kardashian Really Think About Pete Davidson?
The Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson rumors keep getting hotter. On the Halloween weekend, Kardashian was spotted out with Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, per People. The two were seen riding a rollercoaster alongside newly-engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, leading many to believe they were on a cute double date. As if that wasn't enough, Kim and Davidson were pictured holding hands, looking very much like a couple.
Of course, fans had a field day on Twitter once those pictures hit the internet. "the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together...we're really living in unprecedented times," someone tweeted. "We were in a normal timeline until like 3 years ago I'm pretty sure," another person wrote. "Now Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are holding hands on a rollercoaster & that only seems fitting as the next logical thing to happen."
Despite the rumors, a source close to the Kardashians insisted that Kim and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian are just friends. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," they told People. "It's just friends hanging out." However, a new source may suggest otherwise.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'intrigued' by Pete Davidson
It looks like Kim Kardashian may be interested in getting to know Pete Davidson on a level beyond friendship. "She is intrigued," a source told Page Six on November 3. "She likes him." The statement comes after Kim was spotted in New York City for WSJ's 2021 Innovator Awards on November 1, where she accepted the Brand Innovator Award for her work with SKIMS, per People.
As Page Six also reported, Pete Davidson is believed to have made his way to NYC, as he rehearses for the upcoming "Saturday Night Live" episode hosted by Kieran Culkin. As fans may recall, Kim Kardashian made her "SNL" hosting debut on October 9, where she got close and personal with Davidson during one particular skit. Kim and Davidson dressed up as Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, with the two hanging out on a magic carpet and sharing a kiss at the end.
Following the on-camera kiss, a source close to Kim's ex-husband Kanye West said the rapper was "completely fine" with the interaction. "Kanye has no hurt feelings whatsoever about Kim kissing Pete Davidson," they told The Sun. "She told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny." After all, Kanye reportedly helped Kim prepare for her "SNL" debut, so it's not surprising that he was aware of the kiss with Davidson, too.