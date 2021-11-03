What Does Kim Kardashian Really Think About Pete Davidson?

The Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson rumors keep getting hotter. On the Halloween weekend, Kardashian was spotted out with Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, per People. The two were seen riding a rollercoaster alongside newly-engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, leading many to believe they were on a cute double date. As if that wasn't enough, Kim and Davidson were pictured holding hands, looking very much like a couple.

Of course, fans had a field day on Twitter once those pictures hit the internet. "the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together...we're really living in unprecedented times," someone tweeted. "We were in a normal timeline until like 3 years ago I'm pretty sure," another person wrote. "Now Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are holding hands on a rollercoaster & that only seems fitting as the next logical thing to happen."

Despite the rumors, a source close to the Kardashians insisted that Kim and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian are just friends. "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," they told People. "It's just friends hanging out." However, a new source may suggest otherwise.