Is Kim Kardashian Ready To Date After Her Divorce From Kanye West?
Now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be through (pending the courts finalizing their divorce), she's one of the hottest singles on the market. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has had a bumpy relationship with Kanye West, ultimately ending with her filing for divorce in February, per TMZ. According to the outlet, the couple's relationship had been on the fritz for quite some time, and they were living separately before their split. Page Six also reported that Kanye had cut all communication off with Kim, even changing his cell phone number so she couldn't get a hold of him.
However, an insider revealed that even though the couple has not been communicating well post-split, Kim still "trusts [Kanye] around [their] kids" — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. "He loves them and is seeing a lot of them," the insider revealed. "She leaves the house, and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies, so the transition is easy."
It will be interesting to see how the divorce pans out, but it seems the pair has their massive fortunes protected by a prenup (via Forbes). Once the divorce papers are signed, there will be many eyes watching the couple and who they each date next. Keep scrolling for more deets on whether or not Kim is ready to take the plunge.
Is Kim Kardashian ready to date again?
Kim Kardashian is single, but she isn't quite yet ready to mingle. According to a source close to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, Kim isn't prepared to enter the dating world head-on. The news comes on the heels of what would have been her seventh wedding anniversary to Kanye West. "She's still not ready to date, but she's in a much better place than she was a year ago," a source revealed to Hollywood Life. "She's letting the past go and throwing herself into work and the kids."
The insider also revealed how Kim feels ahead of her first anniversary post-split. "She'll think about it, but she's not expecting any sort of acknowledgment from him, especially because they really only speak when it's needed, and it's about the kids," the source spilled. "She's not necessarily unfazed, but she really is moving forward with her life."
Now that Kim is back on the market, we can expect to continue seeing the dating rumors fly any time she steps out in public with someone other than a family member. Rumors have already been swirling about an alleged romance between herself and Van Jones, but their relationship may be more professional than romantic. Either way, we've got our seatbelts buckled and cannot wait to see what comes in the next chapter of Kim's book of romance.