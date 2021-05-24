Is Kim Kardashian Ready To Date After Her Divorce From Kanye West?

Now that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be through (pending the courts finalizing their divorce), she's one of the hottest singles on the market. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has had a bumpy relationship with Kanye West, ultimately ending with her filing for divorce in February, per TMZ. According to the outlet, the couple's relationship had been on the fritz for quite some time, and they were living separately before their split. Page Six also reported that Kanye had cut all communication off with Kim, even changing his cell phone number so she couldn't get a hold of him.

However, an insider revealed that even though the couple has not been communicating well post-split, Kim still "trusts [Kanye] around [their] kids" — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. "He loves them and is seeing a lot of them," the insider revealed. "She leaves the house, and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies, so the transition is easy."

It will be interesting to see how the divorce pans out, but it seems the pair has their massive fortunes protected by a prenup (via Forbes). Once the divorce papers are signed, there will be many eyes watching the couple and who they each date next. Keep scrolling for more deets on whether or not Kim is ready to take the plunge.