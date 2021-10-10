How Did Kim Kardashian Really Do As An SNL Host?

When "Saturday Night Live" announced Kim Kardashian would be hosting the show on October 9, it created controversy. As with all things related to the Kardashian family, some fans were unhappy; others were ecstatic. Actor Debra Messing tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" One Twitter user answered the "Will and Grace" star, tweeting, "Kim is famous for being infamous. Talk about a nothing burger who parlayed a sex tape into a social influencer lifestyle." Another Twitter user agreed the NBC live show made a mistake, tweeting, "Such a cheap way for SNL to try to get attention ... they can do better."

But many fans were fired up to watch Kim bring her many talents to SNL. A Twitter user clapped back at Messing's tweet: "@KimKardashian just wrapped up what is likely the most successful & longest-running reality television show in history & is launching a new series on @hulu. That and her 'side gigs' @skims & @kkwbeauty made her a billionaire. She is @nbcsnlworthy." Snap! A tsunami of social media posts supported Kim, and "momager" Kris Jenner promoted Kim's guest host gig. Kris posted on Instagram, "Kim's hosting SNL on October 9!! Can't wait for this!! Make sure you guys all tune in!" So, how did Kim really do as SNL host?