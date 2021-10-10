How Did Kim Kardashian Really Do As An SNL Host?
When "Saturday Night Live" announced Kim Kardashian would be hosting the show on October 9, it created controversy. As with all things related to the Kardashian family, some fans were unhappy; others were ecstatic. Actor Debra Messing tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" One Twitter user answered the "Will and Grace" star, tweeting, "Kim is famous for being infamous. Talk about a nothing burger who parlayed a sex tape into a social influencer lifestyle." Another Twitter user agreed the NBC live show made a mistake, tweeting, "Such a cheap way for SNL to try to get attention ... they can do better."
But many fans were fired up to watch Kim bring her many talents to SNL. A Twitter user clapped back at Messing's tweet: "@KimKardashian just wrapped up what is likely the most successful & longest-running reality television show in history & is launching a new series on @hulu. That and her 'side gigs' @skims & @kkwbeauty made her a billionaire. She is @nbcsnlworthy." Snap! A tsunami of social media posts supported Kim, and "momager" Kris Jenner promoted Kim's guest host gig. Kris posted on Instagram, "Kim's hosting SNL on October 9!! Can't wait for this!! Make sure you guys all tune in!" So, how did Kim really do as SNL host?
Kim Kardashian poked fun at herself, her family, and Kanye West on SNL
Kim Kardashian showed her sense of humor while hosting "Saturday Night Live" on October 9. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star poked fun at herself, her family, and Kanye West right from the start. Kim started her SNL monologue by saying, "I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt ... much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons." She continued, "But the one thing I'm really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey [Gamble]." Ouch!
What was the reaction to Kim's SNL gig? Vanity Fair called Kim's hosting "suprisingly good" and The Daily Mail called her SNL gig a "success." Early reviews of Kim's performance appear positive. Twitter had feelings about the KUWTK star's performance. The Boston Globe's Allana J. Barefield tweeted, "Kim Kardashian West strutted onto the 'Saturday Night Live' stage wearing a vibrant pink catsuit and proceeded to deliver a biting and funny monologue."
Of course, Twitter had some negative reviews, too. One user tweeted, "#KimKardashianWest clips are [Face vomiting emoji]." But another wise user summed up Kim's performance perfectly: "Impressed! Go Kim. Every scene tonight had great moments. Love her or hate her, Kim has 'it'."