Matchmaker Sees These A-List Actors As Potential For Florence Pugh's Next Boyfriend - Exclusive
It's clear that Florence Pugh likes to keep her love life pretty private, but she's also shown that she'll always come to her significant others' defense. For example, the Marvel actor defended her relationship with Zach Braff in an interview with the Sunday Times (via Elite Daily). The 21-year age gap between Pugh and her now ex-boyfriend alarmed some fans and many preferred to see her with her "Little Women" co-star Timothée Chalamet. About a year later, Pugh revealed the reason why she and the "Scrubs" actor kept their breakup under-wraps.
"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in August. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together."
In May, the "Midsommar" star was spotted vacationing in Ibiza with actor Will Poulter, which sparked dating rumors. Once again, an outspoken Pugh addressed the rumors and cleared them up by posting, "Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating," on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). The Marvel star mentioned that her other friends were cut out of the photos that were surfacing. So, now that Pugh is single, who would look good by her side?
Bradley Cooper and Robert Pattinson would look good with Florence Pugh
After her split from Zach Braff, Florence Pugh's back on the market. Whether she's looking for another serious relationship, casually dating, or happily living the single life at the moment, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, believes fellow Marvel actor Bradley Cooper would be a good match for her.
"[Cooper] isn't just a pretty boy and has had a diverse dating history himself," Trombetti told Nicki Swift exclusively. "He is smart and about the same age as her last boyfriend." She mentioned that the "A Star Is Born" actor shows he can be friendly with his exes like Irina Shayk. Trombetti also said that despite being in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson would be a good potential partner for Pugh, saying, "He is very grounded and seems to be a great guy."
It may be awhile until the Marvel actor decides to jump into a new relationship though. According to Page Six, an insider mentioned that the split between Braff and Pugh happened because of the "Black Widow" actor's rise in fame, making it hard for the two to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. The breakup was reportedly hard on Pugh, so it will be interesting to see who her next significant other will be — when the time comes.