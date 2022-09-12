Matchmaker Sees These A-List Actors As Potential For Florence Pugh's Next Boyfriend - Exclusive

It's clear that Florence Pugh likes to keep her love life pretty private, but she's also shown that she'll always come to her significant others' defense. For example, the Marvel actor defended her relationship with Zach Braff in an interview with the Sunday Times (via Elite Daily). The 21-year age gap between Pugh and her now ex-boyfriend alarmed some fans and many preferred to see her with her "Little Women" co-star Timothée Chalamet. About a year later, Pugh revealed the reason why she and the "Scrubs" actor kept their breakup under-wraps.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told Harper's Bazaar in August. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together."

In May, the "Midsommar" star was spotted vacationing in Ibiza with actor Will Poulter, which sparked dating rumors. Once again, an outspoken Pugh addressed the rumors and cleared them up by posting, "Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating," on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). The Marvel star mentioned that her other friends were cut out of the photos that were surfacing. So, now that Pugh is single, who would look good by her side?