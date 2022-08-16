Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Have Sad Relationship News

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have given us total #RelationshipGoals envy since they first confirmed their romance. The twosome kept us guessing for a little while, particularly throughout out the time they worked together on the short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There," but the game was well and truly given away in April 2019 when E! News shared snaps of the duo holding hands as they took a stroll around New York City together. How romantic! Then came what appeared to be Braff's official confirmation when he shared a snap of Pugh hanging out with some of his friends on Instagram that following October and wrote in the caption, "People I love." Adorable!

The twosome did eventually get more comfortable with directly addressing their relationship, with Pugh even clapping back at those who criticized their 21-year age gap on Instagram. The star shared a video in which she explained she had to turn off the comments on an Instagram post she shared in honor of Braff's birthday because of the abusive messages she got in response. "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place," she hit back. You go, girl!

But, sadly, the twosome we love to love had some bad news to share with fans.