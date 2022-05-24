Why Fans Think Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Broke Up

After a breakout year in 2019, Florence Pugh has quickly built a stellar acting resume. From the folk horror film "Midsommar" to the beloved remake of "Little Women," she's starred in critical and commercial successes and even received her first Oscar nod. Her performances in indie and Marvel movies alike have made her the darling of film Twitter, and her fans are a little protective of her. After going public with fellow actor Zach Braff, many of Pugh's fans disapproved of the relationship.

Pugh and Braff first met on the set of Braff's 2019 short film, "In the Time It Takes to Get There." Both fans and trolls were more than a little taken aback by their coupling, citing the 21-year age gap as cause for concern. Fans have never fully gotten used to it, routinely flooding Pugh's social media with comments until she turned them off. In a timeline of the couple's relationship, Cosmopolitan pointed out that Pugh was only five years old when the first season of Braff's hit show "Scrubs" aired in 2001. Due to the intense public reaction, Pugh eventually posted an Instagram video defending their relationship. In the 2020 message to her followers, the "Black Widow" star said, "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and shouldn't love."

While Florence Pugh and Zach Braff haven't publicly announced their split, new photos of Pugh looking quite comfortable with another, younger actor have fans talking.