Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands On Her IVF Journey With Travis Barker

A number of celebs have turned to IVF treatments to get pregnant, including Kourtney Kardashian. Between them, Kardashian and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, have six children, but an insider told People that Kardashian already decided she wanted to have at least one more baby with Barker even before they got engaged.

The couple confirmed that they had babies on the brain when they began sharing their IVF struggles with viewers on the Hulu reality series "The Kardashians." Per Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian confessed that she was having a difficult time with the process, revealing that her IVF medication caused her to start menopause early and was making her depressed. When their efforts to get pregnant with an assist from specialists failed, Kardashian and Barker decided to take a different approach. "Now that we feel really healthy, we are going to try naturally and take a big break from IVF," Kardashian said during a June episode of "The Kardashians" (via HollywoodLife).

Kardashian's IVF journey began before she and Barker fell in love. In a 2021 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube series, "Lady Parts," she revealed that she froze her eggs when she was 39 at the insistence of some of her family members. At the time, she recalled thinking, "I don't even know if I want to have another kid." In her latest update on her quest to expand her family, Kardashian revealed that one life event made her press pause on the long process.