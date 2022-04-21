Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Journey Isn't What She Originally Expected
Anyone who's even casually aware of the Kardashians likely knows Kourtney Kardashian has been involved with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker since 2021. On October 20, Billboard reported that Barker proposed to Kardashian with a romantic beachside set-up, and ever since, the lovebirds have been planning their walk down the aisle. The marriage will be Kardashian's first (though she spent nearly a decade with partner Scott Disick) and Barker's third, as he was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. For Kravis, the fact that they both have children from prior relationships was a big part of what enabled them to bond. "They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang[ing] out a lot," one source told Us Weekly in January 2021. "Their kids' friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together."
Though things may not have worked out with their previous partners, both Kardashian and Barker feel strongly about their role as parents. In 2019, the musician took to Twitter to express that he "love[s] being a Dad more than anything." Kardashian places a similar emphasis on parenting, and even opted to take a step back from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2019 to prioritize her family. "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," the reality star told Entertainment Tonight. It's therefore unsurprising that Kravis are hoping to have another baby of their own, as they revealed in a promo for "The Kardashians" — but it hasn't been an easy journey thus far.
Kourtney Kardashian grapples with depression amid IVF experience
Just as with most things Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been open with fans about their IVF journey to become pregnant. Unfortunately for Kardashian — who is already mom to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick — things haven't exactly been going well. In an April 20 episode of "The Kardashians," the Poosh founder revealed that she has been experiencing depression as a result of the medication she's currently taking, per People. Calling the IVF journey "awful," Kardashian added that "the medication they've been giving me put me into menopause. I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."
Kardashian was also candid about her IVF difficulties in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I mean it's a beautiful thing that [Travis and I] would love to have happen, but you know, the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went through it," the mom-of-three revealed. These difficulties are compounded because Kardashian "loves being pregnant" and believes motherhood to be her most important role in life, per the Daily Mail. On her lifestyle site Poosh.com, Kardashian wrote, "[Motherhood] gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time." Hopefully, this time next year, Kravis will be welcoming their own bundle of joy.