Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Journey Isn't What She Originally Expected

Anyone who's even casually aware of the Kardashians likely knows Kourtney Kardashian has been involved with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker since 2021. On October 20, Billboard reported that Barker proposed to Kardashian with a romantic beachside set-up, and ever since, the lovebirds have been planning their walk down the aisle. The marriage will be Kardashian's first (though she spent nearly a decade with partner Scott Disick) and Barker's third, as he was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler. For Kravis, the fact that they both have children from prior relationships was a big part of what enabled them to bond. "They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang[ing] out a lot," one source told Us Weekly in January 2021. "Their kids' friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together."

Though things may not have worked out with their previous partners, both Kardashian and Barker feel strongly about their role as parents. In 2019, the musician took to Twitter to express that he "love[s] being a Dad more than anything." Kardashian places a similar emphasis on parenting, and even opted to take a step back from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in 2019 to prioritize her family. "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," the reality star told Entertainment Tonight. It's therefore unsurprising that Kravis are hoping to have another baby of their own, as they revealed in a promo for "The Kardashians" — but it hasn't been an easy journey thus far.