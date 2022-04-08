What Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Really Have In Common
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's courtship just makes sense. Neither are strangers to the public eye, as both were previously involved in high-profile relationships. Barker ended his marriage to former Miss USA Shanna Moakler in 2008, but the pair continued to live together until 2014, according to TMZ. While Kardashian's on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, ended in 2015, after nine years (per Us Weekly).
Barker and Kardashian, who were first spotted together in January 2021, have also seemed to have happily blended their families. At the Los Angeles premiere for Kardashian's new Hulu show, "The Kardashians," she walked the red carpet alongside Barker and his children Alabama, Landon, and former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
On the surface, Barker and Kardashian's romantic quests have been similar. But for fans wondering why their relationship quickly progressed from a romantic fling to Vegas newlyweds, Barker says it's because the two share a very important quality.
Travis says they are both tough
For some, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship may have moved quickly. The pair became Instagram official in February 2021, and have been seemingly inseparable ever since. And although Barker and Kardashian's near nonstop PDA proves that the physical attraction is clearly present, Barker has also shared a much deeper reason for why he thinks the relationship has worked out.
"We're very similar, with our backs to the wall," Barker told Billboard in an April 2022 feature, adding, "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life." The same outlet notes that the pair is also on the same page in terms of expanding their family, and are actively trying for a baby. Beyond the romance, Kardashian has also been instrumental in helping Barker overcome a huge life obstacle, by encouraging him to ride in an aircraft again, following his nearly fatal plane crash in 2008.
Kourtney also gushed over her Barker in a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The reality star revealed that although her Vegas wedding to Barker on the evening of the Grammys was not official, as the two could not obtain a marriage license at 2 a.m., they still wanted to get hitched, and would have made it legal if they could. "We just did it anyways, it's what's in the heart," she said.