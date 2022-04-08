What Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Really Have In Common

For some, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship may have moved quickly. The pair became Instagram official in February 2021, and have been seemingly inseparable ever since. And although Barker and Kardashian's near nonstop PDA proves that the physical attraction is clearly present, Barker has also shared a much deeper reason for why he thinks the relationship has worked out.

"We're very similar, with our backs to the wall," Barker told Billboard in an April 2022 feature, adding, "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life." The same outlet notes that the pair is also on the same page in terms of expanding their family, and are actively trying for a baby. Beyond the romance, Kardashian has also been instrumental in helping Barker overcome a huge life obstacle, by encouraging him to ride in an aircraft again, following his nearly fatal plane crash in 2008.

Kourtney also gushed over her Barker in a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The reality star revealed that although her Vegas wedding to Barker on the evening of the Grammys was not official, as the two could not obtain a marriage license at 2 a.m., they still wanted to get hitched, and would have made it legal if they could. "We just did it anyways, it's what's in the heart," she said.