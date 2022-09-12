Simon Cowell Calls Out The True Reason Jennifer Hudson Lost American Idol

When Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from "American Idol" Season 3 in 2004, it came as a shock to fans and contestants alike. The "Giving Myself" singer was considered a favorite to win the reality show, and several theories popped up at the time to try and explain why she was voted off. "American Idol" executive producer Ken Warwick then used Hudson's exit as an example of why the show's viewers should be diligent about voting. "As proven with [that night's] results, you can never assume that any contestant is safe," he told Entertainment Weekly in April 2004.

One theory about Hudson's elimination came from Elton John, who believed voters were "incredibly racist" for landing three Black singers (Hudson, La Toya London, and Fantasia Barrino) in the bottom three. However, Simon Cowell felt Hudson's exit had nothing to do with race. "My gut feeling is the girl who got kicked out wasn't the American Idol," he said in 2004, while addressing the "Rocket Man" artist's comments, per MTV. "I don't think she was the best singer."

Shortly after her "American Idol" loss, the "Spotlight" singer said she believed more was at play than simply singing ability in determining the show's winners. "I don't think it was based on talent, but if it was, I was robbed," she told MTV in 2004. Nearly two decades later, Cowell told Hudson the reason he believes she was eliminated.